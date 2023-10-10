Wanaparthy: Former Minister rallies farmers at power substation

Wanaparthy: In a display of solidarity with distressed farmers, former minister Jupalli Krishna Rao led a demonstration at the Jat Pol Vidyut substation on Monday, thrashing the persistent low voltage electricity woes plaguing agricultural heartlands of Chellapadu, Ayyavari Palli, Venkatampalli, Koppunur, and Kaluru villages under the Chinnam Bavi mandal.

“Farmers in these villages have been grappling with the damaging effects of low voltage power supply, which has caused their motors to burn out, crippling their ability to irrigate their fields and jeopardising their livelihoods,” he said in his passionate address on the occasion. “The problem has been traced back to the Jat Polu Vidyut substation, which has been supplying inadequate voltage to the region,” he said. The demonstration saw leaders from the Congress party at the state level, along with Rao, uniting with the affected farmers to voice their concerns. The protestors laid siege to the electricity substation and meticulously reviewed the logbook, examining the documented evidence of power supply irregularities.

During the demonstration, stern warnings were issued to the electricity authorities. They were alerted to the potentially dire consequences if the low voltage electricity issue was not promptly resolved. Farmers, already grappling with the significant repercussions of their damaged motors, have been pushed to the brink by this prolonged crisis.

The gathering was not limited to political leaders and farmers alone. It drew the participation of present and former public representatives of the Chinnambavi Mandal, the President of the Mandal Congress Party, senior members of the Mandal Congress Party, and a diverse cross-section of local residents from different villages.