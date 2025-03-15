Live
Wanaparthy Girl Scores Big in TSPSC Group-1, Eyes Top Post
Mahabubnagar Gorla Sumashree, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Wanaparthy district, originally from Chimanaguntapalli village, has emerged as a top performer in the recent Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-1 examinations. Sumashree's impressive score of 475.5 marks has placed her in a prime position to secure a highly sought-after government post.
The TSPSC recently released the results of the Group-1 Mains examinations, marking the culmination of a rigorous process that saw over 21,000 candidates participate. Sumashree's outstanding performance stands out, demonstrating her dedication and hard work."I am incredibly grateful for the support of my parents, Gorla Krishnaiah and Gorla Santoshamma, and my entire family," said Sumashree.
"Their encouragement was instrumental in my success."With her remarkable score, Sumashree is now eagerly anticipating the final list, which will be released following the re-counting process. Her performance has generated considerable excitement in her community, and there is a strong expectation that she will secure a prestigious administrative role within the state government.Hailing her efforts in securing top marks in the prestigious TSPSC Group-1 examination, Soma Shekhar, President of Confederation of Indian SC, ST Entreprises (CISSE) said that being from a middle class family, Sumashree's determination and sheer commitment has helped her get top marks in the TSPSC Group-1 examination. Her achievement will definately be an inspiration to the youth. "I congradulate her for getting the top marks and wish he gets the top post in Group-1 officers cadre," said Soma Shekar.