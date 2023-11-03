Wanaparthy: Megha Reddy still hopeful of Congress ticket

Wanaparthy: Congress party leader Thudi Megha Reddy has once again claimed that he will surely contest from Wanaparthy constituency if the people of the constituency bless him and back him. He said he would expend all his energies for the development of the constituency and welfare of the people.

Addressing his supporters in Pebbair on Thursday, he flayed the party top brass for choosing to give ticket to a person who lost deposit in Kolhapur in 2009. He termed the existing leadership of the party in the district as a spent force and people would not vote for them. He said time had come for defeating the incumbent MLA who had been acting as a dictator, paying no heed to the woes of people. He regretted that despite water in Peddamandadi branch canal, it is not of any use and bills are not paid.

Megha Reddy called upon all those who have not been provided double-bedroom houses to question the BRS leaders when they come, asking for votes. If they choose to elect the Congress party to power, everyone would benefit from the government welfare schemes, he promised.

Reddy said the Congress party had initially selected his name for the ticket but for some inexplicable reason it went to former minister Chinnareddy. He said that all the people of the constituency knew that there was no chance for him to win. He said he was still hopeful that the party would give him the B-form. Analysts observe that if Megha Reddy would put up a better fight for the Congress party in Wanaparthy constituency.