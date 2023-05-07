Wanaparthy: Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy holds review meet with officials

Wanaparthy : Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that through the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Upliftment Scheme, the decade long dream of the people of South Telangana is being fulfilled. On Saturday, Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao's special secretaries Smitha Sabharwal and MP Ramulu inspected the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift scheme.

The Minister said that the foundation stone of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift scheme at a cost of Rs 35 thousand crore was laid by the hands of the Chief Minister on June 11, 2015 but due to some technical reasons the work was delayed. Recently, after the inauguration of the new secretariat, the chief minister directed the concerned engineers to conduct a review of the irrigation projects and complete the works of the Palamuru Rangareddy uplift scheme expeditiously. With this, the Narlapur Reservoir pump work in the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Upliftment Scheme has been inspected.

The Minister said that a plan has been prepared to irrigate 12 lakh 50 thousand acres of the combined Palamuru Rangareddy Nalgonda districts through the Palamuru Rangareddy lifting scheme with seven TMCs of Krishna river water.

The Minister said that this scheme has been undertaken to meet the needs of the people of this region with regular allocations to avoid water problems in the future. He said that the works are in progress and the electrical mechanical works from Narlapur Reservoir have been inspected by the agencies with engineering teams in phases.

The Minister said that the decade-long dream of the people of this region will soon be fulfilled, if the Palamuru Rangareddy Upliftment Scheme starts, South Telangana will become greener. Later, Chief Minister's Office Secretary Smita Sabharwal, who came from Hyderabad, conducted a review of the irrigation project with the officials of the Irrigation Department in Yedulu.