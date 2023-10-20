Wanaparthy: Reinforcing MCC says Collector Tejas Nanda Lal Pawar

Wanaparthy: District Collector Tejas Nanda Lal Pawar conducted an inspection of the Command Control Room established within Building 115 of the Integrated District Offices Complex on Thursday. This inspection aimed at reinforcing the strict adherence to the code of conduct for elections within the district.

During his visit, the Collector emphasised the importance of transparency in the monitoring and inspection processes carried out by the flying squad.

He stressed that the Command Control Room should serve as a hub for monitoring campaigns published in various magazines and televised on local television channels. “This centralised approach is intended to swiftly address any issues that may arise during the electoral process,” he said.

The staff responsible for operating the Command Control Room were briefed on their duties and responsibilities.

Collector Pawar left no room for ambiguity, warning that the assigned tasks must be executed with the utmost diligence. Any neglect or failure to fulfill these responsibilities could result in disciplinary action.

The inspection witnessed the active participation of district officials and other stakeholders that included S Tirupati Rao, RDO Padmavathi, and all the nodal officers.