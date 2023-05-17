Wanaparthy: Revenue Divisional Officer Padmavathi tells officials to protect people from dengue

Wanaparthy : Revenue Divisional Officer Padmavathy on Tuesday advised health officials to maintain cleanliness in surrounding areas to protect people from deadly diseases like dengue.

Speaking after flagging off a rally to mark “National Dengue Prevention Day” along with municipal vice-chairman Vakiti Sridhar, she stressed that water should be removed from people’s habitations and surrounding areas from time to time, as dengue can be spread by mosquito larvae if there is water stagnation.

The RDO said 42 cases were registered in 2022 and six cases in 2023 so far. She said “Pyretram” spraying was undertaken in water-logged areas to prevent dengue. “Mosquito nets have been distributed in high risk areas. People should be made aware of symptoms of dengue like high fever red rashes on body bleeding through the skin, severe headache, muscle and joint pains, loss of appetite. If these symptoms are noticed the patients should be admitted to the government hospital immediately”, she advised.

Padmavathy stated that spread of mosquitoes could be prevented by observing a dry day every Friday. She directed officials to take measures from time to time in villages and urban areas to avoid littering and water storage.