Wanaparthy schools celebrate Science day

Wanaparth: Marking the National Science Day, on Tuesday, several schools in Wanaparthy district organised various events to commemorate the discovery made by Bharat Ratna Indian physicist Sir CV Raman, which was later named after him as the 'Raman Effect', the phenomenon of scattering of light waves deflected by molecules as it passes through a chemical compound.





MEO Jayaramulu launched a Zilla Parishad-wide school in Pebberu to honour the Nobel Laureates achievements, while SSI Jagadish Reddy also started a private school at Master Mind School. An essay competition was organised for the students at the Zilla Parishad School in Mandal Rangapuram village. Science fairs and other events were held in which students took part ans displayed some impressive scale models of solar system and other various scientific theories and experiments.



