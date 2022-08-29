Wanaparthy: Singireddy inaugurates warehouses

Wanaparthy: Minister of Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Monday said the State government was taking up construction of warehouses to store the produce of farmers so that they would get to sell them when remunerative prices were quoted in the market.

He inaugurated warehouses with a capacity of 10,000 tonnes built by the Telangana State Warehouse Corporation in the suburbs of Chitya in Wanaparthi mandal.

He said the government was committed to ensuring the farming as a profitable profession. He called upon the local farmers to store harvested crops, grain and other goods in the new warehouses and wait for good market price.

ZP Chairman Lok Nath Reddy, Municipal Chairman Gattu Yadav, Corporation MD Jitender and others participated in this event.