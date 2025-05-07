Live
Wanaparthy: Summer water stalls all over town
Wanaparthy: Summer water stalls have been set up under the guidance of the Pebbair Municipal Commissioner and under the supervision of the Pebbair Market Protection Committee and Sri Venugopala Swamy Land Protection Committee.
The stalls are intended to quench thirst of people who come to Pebbair town from villages for personal work and business activities during the summer. To serve the public, the stalls have been established at three major junctions in Pebbair town: the bus stand, Subhash Chowrasta and Kollapur Khamaan Chowrasta.
The inauguration of the stalls was attended by Municipal Commissioner Ashok Reddy, Market Yard Vice Chairman Eddula Vijayavardhan Reddy, temple committee members, contractors, market committee members and prominent leaders from all parties.