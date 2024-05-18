Wanaparthy: Vexed farmers brace up to besiege govt offices

Wanaparthy : Delay in grain purchases is causing anguish to farmers as paddy stocks are piling up at purchase centres. The heavy rains on Thursday left them soaking wet in Peebbair ,Veepanagandla, Panagal and Chinnambai mandals.

The crestfallen farmers are now busy drying the threshed paddy once again. They are peeved that the civil supply officials are ignoring the instructions of District Collector on weighing the stocks.

In another ten days, the Kharif season will begin with the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon. Farmers are growing restive and demanding that the officials buy Pari grain immediately regardless of moisture content. At some places, they are resorting to protests on roads, questioning the negligence of officials. In wanaparthy district, paddy stocks got wet at IKP centers. Farmers in Pangal, Peebbair ,Veepanagandla and Chinnambai mandals are worried about reluctance of officials to make purchases wet grains.

They demand that government procure the entire paddy in next four to five days At some places in the state, farmers are not being paid after the purchase of paddy. Vexed farmers are threatening to lay siege to the collectorate and other government offices, if the grains are not bought and payments not made in time.

