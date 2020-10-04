Wanaparthy: Will fall at anyone's feet for farmers welfare says Minister Singireddy

Wanaparthy: "I will not hesitate to fall at anyone's feet for the welfare and betterment of agriculture and farming community in the State," stated Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy while taking out a tractor rally in Wanaparthy on Sunday, hailing the State government's new Revenue Act.

The Minister said the TRS government's agriculture policies, schemes and programmes favoring the farming community are the major reasons, which made the Telangana to become the number one State and become an example to other States in the country.

Niranjan Reddy hailed the government's initiative to bring the historic new revenue act, which helped lakhs of farmers across the State to come out of land dispute litigations. As per the new revenue act the farmers and land buyers can now get their lands registered and mutated in a single day without giving any scope for delay and corruption," he observed.