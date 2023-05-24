Wanaparthy: Work of 59 health centres, 38 village dispensary sub-centres on

Wanaparthy: District collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar said here on Tuesday that 59 health centres and 38 village dispensary sub-centres have been sanctioned to the trict. Their construction work is on in various stages.

He was responding to Medical and Health Minister T Harish Rao’s video conference from Hyderabad with the district collectors on nutrition kit, village davakhana, Kanti Velugu schemes. The minister directed the collectors to speedily complete construction of rural davakhanas and sub-centres sanctioned to districts.

District Medical Health Officer Dr Ravi Shankar, AO Dr. Sainath, municipal commissioner Vikram Simha Reddy, MCH superintendent Dr. Narendra Kumar, collectorate superintendent Ramesh Reddy were present.