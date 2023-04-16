Wanaparthy: Yasangi key season for procuring grain says DC Tejas Nandalal Pawar

Wanaparthy : District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar along with other officials held a review meeting on the preparation of Yasangi grain purchase for 2022-23 season, organised at the District IDOC meeting hall on Saturday.

The Collector said that Yasangi is essential for buying grain and instructed the officials that there should be an advance plan in place so that there were no shortages.

He said that the total purchase estimate of paddy during this Yasangi season is expected at 4 lakh tonnes, with grade A paddy priced at Rs 2,060/- while the normal paddy is priced at Rs 2,040/-. He said that 244 grain purchase centers have been set up in the district and that the grains should be purchased as per the plan.

Paddy harvesting will start from the third week of April in the district. He said that 1 crore gunny bags are required to buy grain in Yasangi season, currently 40 lakh gunny bags are available. Tarpaulins, weighing machines, mine bags, drinking water transport infrastructure should be set up, the Collector directed the officials. Similarly, receipt must be given to the farmers immediately after buying grain, and a control room should be arranged to ensure that there is no shortage of porters, he added.

He also said that all the political party leaders, chairmen and CEOs are organising the Yasang Avagana conference 2022-23 along with all the district officials regarding rice collection.