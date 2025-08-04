Wanaparthy’s Bhargavi bags six gold medals

Mahabubnagar: At the 55th convocation ceremony of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), held on Sunday, G Bhargavi Chary, a native of Wanaparthy town and daughter of G Yadagiri Chary and Vijay Haimavathi, was awarded six gold medals for her outstanding academic performance. Bhargavi received four gold medals in the overall university category and two more gold medals in the Farm Machinery and Food Processing departments, marking a rare and remarkable achievement.

The medals were presented by Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana and Chancellor of the University. Speaking at the event, the Governor emphasized that farmers are the backbone of the nation and agriculture is its heart. He said that for the sector to continue thriving, students must innovate and excel in research and new ideas. He proudly noted that India leads globally in crops like pulses, sugarcane, and wheat and has achieved significant milestones in food security. He encouraged students to explore digital agriculture, artificial intelligence, robotics, and IoT to empower farmers and promote awareness through initiatives like AgHub and RAWE (Rural Agricultural Work Experience). The Governor also stressed the importance of recognising the hard work of farmers behind every grain we consume and called on students to remember the deep connection between agriculture and society.

He highlighted that agriculture today is not just limited to fields but offers immense opportunities in innovation, digital transformation, and agri-entrepreneurship. The Governor extended congratulations to all medal winners, with special appreciation for Bhargavi for her exceptional feat of securing six gold medals in a single year. He also conveyed congratulations to her parents, recognizing their role in her success.