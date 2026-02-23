Peps Industries Opens ‘Great Sleep Store’ in Vijayapura

Vijayapura: Expanding its retail footprint in north Karnataka as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, Peps Industries has opened a new ‘Great Sleep Store’ in Vijayapura.

The showroom, located at Hanamashetti Complex on Gurukul Road, was inaugurated by former minister Appasaheb Pattanashetti and Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi. The outlet has been launched in association with Sangam Ventures.

Speaking on the occasion, Peps India Pvt Ltd Managing Director G Shankar Ram said the brand’s expansion into Vijayapura was a significant milestone in its 20-year journey of providing trusted sleep solutions to Indian households. Karnataka remains a key growth market, he added.

Spanning 850 sq ft, the store is designed as a modern sleep studio showcasing spring, memory foam and coir mattresses, pillows and accessories. Karnataka and Goa RBM Ramesh T was also present.

Peps currently operates over 5,000 multi-brand outlets and more than 110 exclusive ‘Great Sleep Stores’ nationwide