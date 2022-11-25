Want to turn TS into goonda & rowdy raj? BJP poser to CM KCR

Hyderabad: State BJP spokesperson Rani Rudrama on Thursday asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao whether he wanted Telangana to be a goonda and rowdy raj.

Addressing the media here, she came down heavily on KCR, MLC K Kavitha and TRS leadership for making people to attack and chase away officials of the Income-Tax and Enforcement Directorate conducting raids at different places to unearth black money.

Asking why were the CM. IT Minister KTR and MLC K Kavitha were perturbed with the IT and ED raids on MLAs, MPs and ministers of TRS if you do not have a share in it?

She asked about the asset growth of KCR, KTR, Kavitha, Health Minister T Harish Rao and MP Santosh from the separate Telangana movement till date.

Alleging that the CM and is family members have been using party leaders and minister as their 'benamies' to hide ill-gotten wealth, she charged him with "trying to create anarchy by mobilizing the cadre against statutory bodies trying to unearth unaccounted money."

"None other than the CM has asked people to chase away IT and ED officials; Labour Minister Malla Reddy followed suit. If that is the right thing to do, then, people of Telangana will attack and chase away TRS leaders, TRS police and officials", she asserted.

Rani Rudrama said the ruling TRS has lived eking its existence on separate Telangana movement. Once elected, it survived and secured its existence in power. Now, it is resorting to mudslinging IT, ED and other national agencies, Pracharaks and RSS to stay relevant. Also, to get the existence of its newly formed political outfit, Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) some recognition in national politics by making baseless allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BL Santosh, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who have served as Swayam Sevaks and dedicated to country and party.

She warned TRS leaders and MLC K Kavitha in particular to watch their words.