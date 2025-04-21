  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Waqf amendment act will benefit poor Muslims, says Raghunandan

Waqf amendment act will benefit poor Muslims, says Raghunandan
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leader Raghunandan Rao stated that the Waqf Amendment Act is aimed at benefiting poor Muslims and accused some individuals of...

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leader Raghunandan Rao stated that the Waqf Amendment Act is aimed at benefiting poor Muslims and accused some individuals of deliberately opposing it for political reasons.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Raghunandan said that the Act would ensure transparency and better utilisation of Waqf properties. He demanded that the Chief Minister disclose all details of Waqf properties in the Old City to the public.

He further mentioned that the BJP would take steps to raise awareness about the Waqf Act among the general public, particularly in Muslim-majority areas, to prevent misinformation and build trust.

Raghunandan emphasised the importance of reforms in the management of Waqf properties to ensure they serve the intended beneficiaries — the underprivileged in the Muslim community.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick