Waqf amendment act will benefit poor Muslims, says Raghunandan

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leader Raghunandan Rao stated that the Waqf Amendment Act is aimed at benefiting poor Muslims and accused some individuals of deliberately opposing it for political reasons.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Raghunandan said that the Act would ensure transparency and better utilisation of Waqf properties. He demanded that the Chief Minister disclose all details of Waqf properties in the Old City to the public.

He further mentioned that the BJP would take steps to raise awareness about the Waqf Act among the general public, particularly in Muslim-majority areas, to prevent misinformation and build trust.

Raghunandan emphasised the importance of reforms in the management of Waqf properties to ensure they serve the intended beneficiaries — the underprivileged in the Muslim community.