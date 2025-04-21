Live
- State Civil Services Day celebrated in Sikkim
- Maha CM bats for project completion within the set deadlines
- 'I will be 2000 percent behind him': Vasseur defends Hamilton after Saudi GP struggles
- Congress Leaders Join Muslim Community in Gadwal, Demand Immediate Withdrawal of Wakf Amendment Bill
- MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy Stands with Minorities in Protest Against Waqf Board Law
- MP Mallu Ravi Highlights Bhū Bhārati Act as a Comprehensive Solution for Farmers’ Land Issues at Awareness Meet in Alampur
- SP T. Srinivas Rao Interacts with Newly Assigned Home Guards, Emphasizes Discipline and Public Service
- Blackmailed by ex-lover: Teacher who represented K’taka at national level, kills self
- Apple Cider Vinegar: A Natural Boost for Digestion, Detox, and Gut Health
- They don’t know how to compete with BJP: UP Minister Anil Rajbhar slams SP
Waqf amendment act will benefit poor Muslims, says Raghunandan
Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leader Raghunandan Rao stated that the Waqf Amendment Act is aimed at benefiting poor Muslims and accused some individuals of...
Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leader Raghunandan Rao stated that the Waqf Amendment Act is aimed at benefiting poor Muslims and accused some individuals of deliberately opposing it for political reasons.
Speaking to the media on Sunday, Raghunandan said that the Act would ensure transparency and better utilisation of Waqf properties. He demanded that the Chief Minister disclose all details of Waqf properties in the Old City to the public.
He further mentioned that the BJP would take steps to raise awareness about the Waqf Act among the general public, particularly in Muslim-majority areas, to prevent misinformation and build trust.
Raghunandan emphasised the importance of reforms in the management of Waqf properties to ensure they serve the intended beneficiaries — the underprivileged in the Muslim community.