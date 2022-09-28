War of words between YS Sharmila & Jagga Reddy continues

Sangareddy: Continuing the attack on the Congress leader Jagga Reddy, YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila said that she, being a daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy (YSR), is not scared of Congress leader.

"Neither me nor my brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy never spoke about politics with Jagga Reddy when he visited our residence to condole the death of my father," she mentioned and alleged that he is speaking lies.

Sharmila challenged the TRS MLAs of combined Mahabubnagar district to get her arrested by registering FIR. She slammed Minister A Indrakaran Reddy for his comments on Dalit Bandhu scheme. "How can a Minister claim that selection of beneficiaries is ruling party leaders choice when public money is distributed," she asked.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MLA Jagga Reddy is working as a covert to Minister for IT and Industries K Taraka Rama Rao, alleged YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila on Monday after garlanding the statue of her father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Arutla village in Kandi mandal on the occasion of completing 2,300 km padayatra.

Addressing a gathering, Sharmila said that the Telangana Congress leaders are aware Jagga Reddy secretly works for KTR. "He lacks clarity as to whether he wants to continue with the Congress or join another political party," she slammed and expressed anger over him for criticising her.

Sharmila came down heavily on Jagga Reddy for saying that YSR joined the Congress from another party. "Party symbol on which YSR won as an MLA merged with the Congress but he did not shift loyalty," she clarified and adviced him to speak after knowing facts.

Responding to YSRTP president YS Sharmila's remarks, Congress MLA Jagga Reddy slammed back saying that she can never become the CM of Telangana. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he alleged that Sharmila is a BJP agent. He adviced Vijayamma to make Sharmila as AP CM. "I don't understand as to why she launched padayatra," he said.

"It is unfortunate to say that I am covert to TRS Minister K Taraka Rama Rao," he mentioned and flayed family members of YS Rajashekar Reddy to divide AP into three States and become CMs just like three capitals.

Jagga Reddy said fight in next Assembly elections is between the Congress and TRS while BJP is in confusion. "Sharmila is making unnecessary nuisance in Telangana," he criticised and stated that he will meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and urge him to continue Aarogyasri scheme which will benefit the poor.