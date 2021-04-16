Warangal: 20 house surgeons at MGM hospital test positive for coronavirus

As many as 20 house surgeons at Warangal's MGM hospital tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. Of the 20 doctors, four of them were undergoing treatment at MGM.

Coronavirus is rampant in erstwhile Warangal district which reported 2,000 cases in the last one week. On Thursday, areas of erstwhile Warangal district reported 261 cases which include 114 from Warangal Urban, 45 from Warangal Rural, 48 from Jangaon, 24 from Mahabubabad, 16 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally and 14 cases from Mulugu.

Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhongir district collectors test positive

District collectors of Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhongir tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The two are said to have moved into home quarantine.