Warangal: 5L devotees take part in Brahmotsavam

Warangal : The Kalayana Brahmotsavam of Bhadrakali Devi and Bhadreshwara Swamy was performed at the historical Bhadrakali Temple here on Saturday.

The ceremony began with the priests performing nityahnikam at 4 am. The temple authorities informed that at least 5 lakh people visited the temple to take part in the divine nuptials.

Later, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar commenced the Brahmotsavam by lighting the lamp at the temple. The priests performed Ganapathi puja, Punyahavachanam, Nandi, Idahavachanam, Brahmakurcha homam, Panchagavya prasana, Rutvigvarana, Madhuvarmavidhi, Vastu yagam, Paryagnakaranam, Mrutsagrahanam, Dhvajadhivasa and Ganapathi Seva on the first day of the Brahmotsavam. Priests performed Subrahmanya Swamy Seva.

Temple Executive officer (EO) K Seshu Bharathi said that at least 5 lakh devotees turn to temple during the Brahmotsavam. She said that they have ensured all facilities for the comfort of the devotees. The temple management engaged a group of artists from Srikalahasti in Andhra Pradesh to spruce up the presiding deity.

Dwajarohanam, Vrishabha Vahana seva, and Mruga Vahana Seva will be organised on the second day on Sunday. The first phase of Kalayana Mahotsavam (Edurukollu) of Bhadrakali Devi and Bhadreshwara Swamy will be organised on April 24. Kalyanam will be held at 7 pm on April 25. The celebrations will conclude on May 3 with the Chakra Tirthostavam, Kumbhabhishekam and Pushpa Yagam. Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraj Ravichandra, Commissioner of Police A V Ranganath and other dignitaries participated in the Brahmotsavam on the first day.