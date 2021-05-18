Warangal : 7 beggars test +ve for Covid

Warangal : In a gesture, the Warangal Police Commissionerate organised Covid-19 testing to beggars at the public garden and the Hanamkonda bus depot on Monday.

Seven of the 150 beggars who underwent coronavirus tests were found to be positive.

The Commissioner of police Tarun Joshi said that beggars in the city do not have the awareness to undergo Covid-19 tests, nor do they have the privilege to approach a testing centre.