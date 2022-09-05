Warangal: 8 held for gambling, Rs 3.59L seized

Warangal: The Task Force team on Sunday night arrested eight persons in the house of NSR hotel's owner Sampath Rao under the limits of Atmakur police station limits in connection with gambling and seized Rs. 3.59,040 from their possession.

The police handed over the detained persons and seized property to Atmakur police for further action.

The arrested were identified as Kankanala Karunakar Reddy, Bandi Balaram Krishna, Muska Shiva Reddy, Suram Damodar Reddy, Vaddiraju Kavi Kumar, Racherla Gopi, Kolluri Arun, and Muniga Ranadheer. One more accused Sampath.