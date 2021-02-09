Warangal: Academic standards plunging

Warangal: Academic standards have plunged to a new low since the TRS government took over the reins of Telangana, AICC Secretary and former MP Madhu Yashki Goud said, speaking at the NSUI Urban district meeting here on Tuesday. Referring to the growing unemployment, he criticised both the Centre and State for their failure to fulfill their election promise to fill vacancies in the government service.

There are three lakh odd vacant posts at the State and 12 crore posts at the Central level, Goud said, accusing the TRS and the BJP of deceiving unemployed youth.

"In Telangana, there are 10 lakh unemployed youth. But there was no effort to create jobs or to fill the vacant posts," he said. On the other hand, academic standards continue to plunge in the State, Goud said, reminding the TRS government's promise of KG to PG free education.

He demanded the government to appoint vice-chancellors to all the universities besides filling teaching and non-teaching staff.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao bowed to BJP-led Central government to protect himself from corruption charges.

NSUI Telangana in-charge Naveed Khan, State president Balmoor Venkat, Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy, senior leaders EV Srinivas Rao and B Srinivas Rao were among others present.