Warangal: Another PG medico attempts suicide

Warangal: The Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) seems to be in the news for wrong reasons. The suspicious death of Dr Dharavath Preethi, first year Post Graduate medico in anesthesia, is still fresh in the memory of the people.

On Saturday, Atluri Lasya, who is a second year PG student in pediatrics, was found unconscious in a private hostel she was staying in, after she reportedly took medication to get relief from migraine. Lasya was shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) hospital by her roommates. Now, she is undergoing treatment at the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU). Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Lasya attempted suicide unable to tolerate ragging. There was no evidence about the ragging or any other discrimination in the KMC or MGM hospital, according to Mattewada inspector N Venkateshwarlu.

Speaking to the media persons, Kakatiya Medical College principal Dr D Mohan Das said that a PG student Lasya went to her room in a private hostel after completing her duty on Friday night where she took an excess dose of medicine (Metopar Tablet) to get relief from migraine. She was unaware of the high dose of the medicine. Lasya’s condition is stable, he said.