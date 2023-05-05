Warangal: Bandi Sanjay creating chaos among students says K T Rama Rao

Warangal : IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao has launched a broadside against the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, accusing him of creating chaos among the students by machinating SSC question paper leaks.

KTR who addressed a massive gathering at Kazipet on Friday, dared the BJP-led Centre to compete with the Telangana government in the development works.

The BRS Government spent Rs 640 crore to cater to the drinking water needs of Greater Warangal through Mission Bhagiratha. The upcoming multi super-speciality hospital with an estimated cost of Rs 1,116 crore is to turn Warangal a health hub, KTR said.

He said that Rs 85-crore Kaloji Kalakshetram will be a reality by September. The State has allocated Rs 140 crore for the construction of two road over bridges (ROBs) – one at Fathima Nagar and another one at Dargah. The development of nalahs (drains) is also underway with Rs 70 crore, KTR said.

“The government wants to turn Warangal into an IT Hub. Four IT companies including Genpact, L&T Infotech-Mindtree have come forward to open their centres in the Madikonda IT SEZ. They are likely to provide nearly 2,000 jobs. We already have IT majors Cyient, Tech Mahindra and Quadrant Resource etc in Warangal. The government is working on bringing in more companies to Warangal,” KTR said.

Covid-19 pandemic that slowed down the economy has its impact on the progress of several developmental activities; however, the State is trying its best to speed up the growth, KTR said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to fulfill his election promise of depositing Rs15 lakh in the Jan-Dhan accounts of the people by bringing back black money stashed in foreign banks.