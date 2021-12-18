Warangal: BJP destroying all democratic institutions, flays CPI

Warangal: Narendra Modi-led Central government has been destroying all the democratic institutions, says CPI State Secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao. On Saturday while speaking at the party meeting of the Warangal and Hanumakonda districts, he mentioned that BJP has become a serious threat to democratic values, especially to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"The dialogue should be between the government and the opposition parties to bring in reforms in the election commission. There is no need for the Centre to have a secret meeting with ECI. It's anti-democratic," said Rao. He alleges that the Modi's government is using the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax (IT) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to settle scores with the opposition leaders. These institutions should be truly autonomous," Rao said, accusing the BJP for using it for political battles.

Apart from this, the Centre was also trying to inhibit the voice of those questioning the establishment and whistleblowers, alleged Rao. He also criticised the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for changing his stand every now and then on the BJP-led Centre.

He added that the CPI will fight relentlessly to protect the interests of the farmers. The meeting was presided over by the senior leader Thota Chandrakala in which party Hanumakonda and Warangal district secretaries Mekala Ravi and Panjala Ramesh, K Bikshapathi, T Bikshapathi, M Sadalakshmi, U Ramulu, Julius Caesar, B Ravinder, G Ramesh, M Yellesh, A Ramesh, G Muneeshwar, V Shankaraiah, K Lakshman and D Lakshman were present among others.