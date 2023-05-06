Warangal: BJP leader accuses KT Rama Rao of peddling lies

Warangal : BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma accused the IT, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao of spitting venom against the Central Government. “KTR who addressed a meeting in Kazipet on Friday tried to mislead the people by claiming credit for the works done by the BJP-led Central Government,” Rao Padma said, speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Saturday.

It’s ridiculous that the BRS Government which failed to acquire adequate land for the Railway’s periodical overhauling (POH) unit is blaming the Centre, she said. Majority of developmental works in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) are being carried out by the Central funds, she said, referring to the Centre’s flagship programmes such as Smart City Mission, Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

KCR who promised to sanction Rs 300 special developmental funds for Warangal every year failed to keep his word, she said. It’s sad that KTR didn’t speak a single word about the rain-affected farmers, she lamented.

She said that BRS leaders were more focused on kickbacks rather than the development of the city. Rao Padma She alleged that the State Government was not even in a position to provide salaries to its employees.

Rao Padma dared Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar for a debate on development taking place in Warangal and funds received from the Central Government. She said that KTR who failed to develop the IT industry in Hyderabad is making tall promises to turn Warangal as an IT Hub.

BRS leaders who are scared of the BJP’s popularity are resorting to mudslinging on the BJP. Even though BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has nothing to do with the SSC question paper leak, the BRS leaders tried their best to blame him, Rao Padma said. She demanded the State Government to earmark land for the construction of BJP party office in Hanumakonda. Senior BJP leaders DesiniSadanandam Goud, Kandagatla Satyanarayana and ChallaJaipal Reddy were among others present.