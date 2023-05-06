Warangal: BJP making a mockery of statutes said Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar

Warangal : The BJP-led Central Government should establish a rail coach factory in Kazipet, steel plant in Bayyaram and tribal university in Mulugu if it has respect for the legislation passed in the Parliament, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.

Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Saturday, he found fault with the Narendra Modi Government for not honouring the promises made to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014. “Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy who toured historical places in the erstwhile Warangal district didn’t allocate any funds for the tourism development in the region,” Vinay said.

In a veiled attack against the BJP, he said that there are some leaders who remember people only ahead of elections. Travesty is such that some self-proclaimed leaders who are not even capable of becoming a Corporator are criticising the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Vinay said. KCR, in his nine-year rule, put Telangana on top of other States in the country, Vinay said. The BJP and the Congress need to tell whether they were implementing welfare and developmental programmes carried out by Telangana in the States ruled by them, he dared. The Congress ignored the shelterless people and the slum-dwellers when it was in power, but KCR had provided them plots as per the GO 58, the Chief Whip said. In 2009, the then government didn’t allocate 300 yards for the construction of KalojiKalakshetram, but KCR had earmarked 3,000 yards for it, Vinay said.

“IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao is very keen to develop Warangal as an IT Hub,” Vinay said, referring to the existing IT majors Cyient, Tech Mahindra and Quadrant Resource etc. This apart, Genpact, L&T Infotech-Mindtree etc have also set up their units in the Madikonda IT SEZ. The new companies are likely to provide nearly 2,000 jobs,” Vinay said. Farmers Debt l Commission chairman NagurlaVenkateshwarlu, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman Sunder Raj Yadav, District Libraries chairman Azeez Khan, KUDA former chairman Yadava Reddy and senior BRS leader T Janardhan Goud were among others present.