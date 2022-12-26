Warangal celebrates Christmas with gaiety and fervour

Warangal: Christmas was celebrated with full enthusiasm and gaiety and special prayers were offered in churches across the erstwhile Warangal district on Sunday. After two years of subdued festivities owing to the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of believers thronged the churches and celebrated Jesus Christ's birth with religious fervour and gaiety.

The erstwhile Warangal district has seven centenary churches – six of Baptist denomination - Lashkar Bazar, Desaipet, Matwada, Warangal, Pydipelly and Hasanparthy, and one of Church of South India (CSI) at Dornakal. All the churches were decked up in a grand manner and illuminated with colourful lights.

The Centenary Baptist Church (CBC) at Lashkar Bazar in Hanumakonda was chock-a-block with believers. The church was inaugurated in 1884 and is the oldest among all. People offered special prayers at midnight services in which priests and bishops conducted the Christmas masses as the clock struck 12.