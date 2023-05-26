Warangal: Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar bats for employment scheme for urban population, too

Warangal : Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar demanded the BJP-led Central government to announce a National Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme (NUEGS) on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Friday, Vinay said that the NUEGS would aid in meeting the rising urban population requirements and ensuring increased income of urban poor.

Vinay said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had allocated land for the construction of Karmik Bhavans in all 33 districts of the State. The government is also providing healthcare to the working class. The State has also ensured gurukul schools to provide quality education to the children of the distressed sections, he added. On the other hand, the Centre is hell-bent on privatising the public sector units (PSUs) which adversely affect the working class, Vinay said.

He also criticised the Centre for not fulfilling the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014. He appealed to people to launch agitations against the Centre until it concedes a rail coach factory in Kazipet, steel plant at Bayyara and tribal university in Mulugu.

Vinay said that they have plans to organise ‘Karmika Yuddhabheri’ to mark the end of Karmika Masotsavam at Arts and Science College Auditorium in Hanumakonda on May 31.

Health Minister T Harish Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Tribal welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and leaders of various unions will participate in the meeting, he said. Vinay said that as many as 6,914 workers had benefited during last year’s ‘Karmika Masotsavam’.

Later, he released posters of Karmika Yuddhabheri. Karmika Sankshema Masotsavam convener and All India Universities Employees Confederation (AIUEC) vice-president Pulla Srinivas and Corporator Vemula Srinivas were among others present.