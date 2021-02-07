Warangal City set for all-round development: Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao

Warangal: Efforts are on to ensure all-round development of Warangal city, Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao said. He along with Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender laid the foundation stone for the developmental works worth Rs 2 crore in the 7 and 22 Divisions.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that never before Warangal had witnessed such an all-round development.

"Even though the city has received 210 cm rainfall, the administration has managed to address the grievances of denizens," Prakash Rao said. He thanked Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao for allocating Rs 25 crore to ensure normalcy in the city.

Narender said that his focus was on the Warangal East Assembly constituency which he represents. "Our focus is on addressing the problems faced by the people. We will give a new look to the city, soon," Narender said. Corporators M Bhagyalaxmi, Kedala Padma, Damodar yadav, co-option members B Vasundhara, KUDA Advisory board member Modem Praveen were among others present.

In another development, Minister K T Rama Rao has tweeted commending the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) administration for constructing a beautiful cycling track between Subedari and Fathima Nagar. He emphasised the need for promoting healthy practices among the people.