Warangal city soaks in Bathukamma festivities

Warangal: All roads leading to Padmakshi Temple in Hanumakonda were chock-a-bloc as women clad in traditional clothes made a beeline to Padmakshi Gundam (pond), located on the footsteps of a hillock, the abode of Goddess Padmakshi, carrying the pyramid-shaped Bathukammas.

Bathukamma that heralds the beauty of vibrant nature in multitudinous flowers is the cultural identity of the people in Telangana for ages.

It's not exaggeration to say that the finale of Bathukamma, also known as Saddula Bathukamma, played at Padmakshi Gundam is the most colourful and electrifying than any other place. Even though Bathukamma is played exuberantly at other places in the city especially Rangalila Maidan abutting Ursu Gutta, the fiesta at the Padmakshi Gundam remained very special. The festival wasn't enthusiastic in the last couple of years as it was used to be due to the coronavirus pandemic; however, it's entirely different on Monday, drawing no less than one lakh people.

Gunugu (Celosia Argentea), Thangedu puvvu (Cassia Alata), Gummadi puvvu (gourd flower), Tamera (Indian Lotus), Jilledu (Calotropis), Dosa (Cucumis), Ganneru (Oleander), Katla (Ipomoea), Beera puvvu (Luffa), Gaddi puvvu (Tridax procumbens), Banti (Marigold), and Oma puvvu (Ajwain) are used in the preparation of Bathukammas.

In addition to the traditional songs, a plethora of new numbers on Bathukamma made buzz as the women formed circles playing and danced rhythmical around the Bathukamma pyramids before immersing them in the Padmakshi Gundam.

Later, they exchanged five varieties of food items - curd rice, tamarind rice, lemon rice, coconut rice and sesame rice.

It may be mentioned here that the nine-day Bathukamma commenced on Bhadrapada Amavasya, also known as Pethra Amavasya. All the nine days of the festival have their uniqueness. The Saddula Bathukamma was preceded by Engili Pula Bathukamma, followed by Atkula Bathukamma, Muddapappu Bathukamma, - Nanabiyyam Bathukamma, Atla Bathukamma, Aligina Bathukamma, Vepakayala Bathukamma and Venna muddala Bathukamma. The fiesta ended with Saddula Bathukamma on Durgashtami.

People experienced difficulties in finding many of the traditional flowers used in the preparation of Bathukamma. They also experienced a phenomenal hike in the prices of Banti (marigold), Gunugu (Celosia Argentea) and Thangedu puvvu (Cassia Alata) etc. due to non-availability.