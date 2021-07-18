Warangal: Congress asks government to reinstate outsourcing nurses in service

Warangal: The government should reinstate the outsourcing staff nurses removed from the MGM Hospital duties, Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy demanded.

Extending solidarity with the protesting employees under the banner of Telangana Medical Contract Employees and Workers Union, affiliated to AITUC, here on Saturday, he recalled the services of healthcare staff when the coronavirus pandemic was in full swing.

"The healthcare staff played a key role by putting their lives at stake. What will happen to these frontline warriors and their families if they were removed from the services all of a sudden," Naini questioned, demanding the government to reinstate all 1,640 staff nurses.

The frontline warriors need job security, the DCC chief said, demanding the government to give them weightage in the recruitment. He said that the Congress will support the cause of protesting employees and exert pressure on the government until justice was done to the staff nurses.

Warangal minority cell chairman Md Ayub, Youth Congress district president Repalle Ranganath and CPI leaders were among others present.