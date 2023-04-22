Warangal: Congress, BJP stalling TS growth says Vinay Bhaskar

Warangal: Major Opposition Parties need to tell whether the States ruled by them are implementing the welfare schemes initiated by the KCR Government in Telangana, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking at the BRS cadres' Atmeeya Sammelanam in Warangal West constituency on Friday, he said that Telangana has become a beacon for other States in the implementation of welfare and developmental programmes. Vinay found fault with the Opposition leaders for stalling the development. The role of the Opposition is to play a constructive and responsible role, but it relies on raising hue and cry over every petty issue, he said.

BRS Government earned the trust of the people by implementing several welfare and developmental programmes, Vinay said. He said that almost all the sections of people one way or other are being benefited by the welfare schemes implemented by the State Government. Vinay assured to safeguard the interests of the party cadres. Vinay reeled out the developmental programmes initiated in the Warangal West constituency.

MLC Kadiyam Srihari heaped praise on Vinay for maintaining a close relationship with the people in the constituency. He said that Atmeeya Sammelanam was also aimed at retrospecting the welfare and developmental programmes and their success. He accused the BJP-led Central Government of meting out step-motherly treatment to Telangana for the last nine years.

"KCR made agriculture a festival," Srihari said, referring to the irrigation facilities created by the government. Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour free power supply etc are other initiatives provided by the KCR Government," he said.