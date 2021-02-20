Warangal: Cops' gesture to avert mishaps

Warangal: Evoking a sense of responsibility among the people, the Parvathagiri and Sangem police on Friday come up on its own to take measures that could help the motorists.

Following the death of three persons after the car in which they were travelling plunged into Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) canal near Konkapaka village under Parvathagiri mandal in Warangal Rural district on February 10, the police took up the construction of speed breakers, besides clearing the bushes at the accident site under the supervision of Parvatagiri Inspector Pulala Kishan to end the recurrence of such mishaps.

The police also put up a flexi near the accident spot to alert the motorists. The locals said that although the spot was prone to accidents, the administration hasn't taken any measure to make the travel safe. Sub-Inspectors Suresh and Prashant Babu were among others present.