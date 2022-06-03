Warangal: CPI demands KCR to step down

Warangal: The TRS government which failed to fulfill its promises should step down immediately, CPI State secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said. Speaking at a meeting near Bollikunta village under Fort Warangal mandal on Friday, he said that the poor remained poor without even having a shelter of their own in the eight-year rule of the TRS government. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who promised to provide double bedroom houses to the poor made no serious effort to fulfill the dream of the disadvantaged sections," Rao said.

"It's high time that the State government implemented the G.O 58 aimed at regularising and transferring of rights over unobjectionable encroachments on lands belonging to the State," Rao said. Against this backdrop, the poor resorted to Bhu Poratam (struggle for land) under the aegis of Left Parties, he said. He demanded that KCR should step down from power if he cannot fulfill his party's election promises.

On the occasion, hundreds of poor people occupied the government land bearing the survey number of 476, 478 and 506 admeasuring six acres. Warangal district party secretary Mekala Ravi, leaders Sk Bashumiya, Gannarapu Ramesh, Dandu Laxman, Sangi Yelender, Thallapalli John Paul, Md Akbar and Ladella Sharath were among others present.