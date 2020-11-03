Warangal: Dr Sudhir is IMA President

X
Warangal: Dr Pedamallu Sudhir Kumar has been elected as the President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Warangal Branch, for the year 2020-2021. Dr Sudhir and the other panel members were elected unanimously.

Vice-President (Women) Dr Pilli Rajini, Vice-President (Urban) P Manmohan Raju, Vice-President (Rural) Dr K Yadagiri Reddy, General Secretary Dr B Prabhakar, Joint Secretary (Women) Dr A Jyothi, Joint Secretary (Urban) Dr Bingi Srinivas, Joint Secretary (Rural) Dr Puttala Sathya Soma Mallikarjun and Treasurer Dr B Raja Mohan.

While Dr Nalla Surender Reddy was the Returning Officer, Dr Anand Bhokrey and Dr P Praveen acted as the Co-Returning Officers.

