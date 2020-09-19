Warangal: E-conference dwells on teaching, research

Warangal: The AICTE-sponsored two-day National E-Conference that dwelled upon 'Innovations in Management Teaching and Research Methods' provided a huge opportunity for the students to build their skills.

Speaking at the MBA Department of Vaagdevi College of Engineering, Bollikunta, a suburban village of Warangal city, on Friday, Prof Rajasekhar Bellamkonda touched on different aspects and importance of innovative areas of Management Teaching and Research Methods.

He explained about different tools such as FLIP classes, case study methods etc. He advised education Institutions to adopt innovative methods that not only enhance the competency levels of the students but also make them learn best managerial skills required for the industry. Pro P Ramlal of the National Institute of Technology Warangal (NITW), Prof Badiuddin Amed from Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad, Prof G Sreedhar from IIM Kozikad, Kerala, and Dr Sindhu Director of JNTUH are acted as Resource Persons in the E-Conference.

In all, 130 authors from more than 15 States across the country presented papers in the E-Conference. Earlier, Secretary and Correspondent of Vagdevi College Dr Ch Devender Reddy, Joint Secretary Dr Ch Satyapal Reddy, Principal Dr K Prakash, Pro G Krishna Murthy, Director Jayamukhi Institute of Technical Sciences, Prof Bhavani Prasad from Kakatiya University and Dr Ch Suresh Chandra participated in the inaugural function.

The E-Conference was organised by Head and Convener Dr Y Bhaskar Rao, Coordinator Dr Shaik Mahaboob Syed, CO-Cordinator Murali and members Dr G Saroja, Dr P Shivashankar and K Shekhar.