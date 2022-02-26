Warangal: Errabelli Dayakar Rao distributes Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubaarak cheques

Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Saturday distributes Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubaarak cheques in Wardhannapet constituency. The cheques were handed over to around 145 beneficiaries in the presence of local MLA Ramesh.

On the occasion, the minister said that there is no other state in the country except Telangana which is implementing schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubaarak where the government provides Rs 1,00116 to the brides from poor families.

Errabelli lashed out at the union government led by BJP for not purchasing the boiled rice and paddy. He also alleged that the central government operating the farm sector with its anti-farmer policies and farmers. Rao also listed out the schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Mana Ooru Mana Badi for the welfare of dalits and to strengthen the government schools. He also reminded that the people of other states want their governments to implement the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the Telangana government.