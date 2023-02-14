Warangal: Experts to fix glitches in water supply in city

Warangal: In a bid to ensure proper drinking water supply to the denizens in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has sought a detailed report on technical issues haunting the distribution system. The issue came to fore during a review meeting conducted by KTR in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Against this backdrop, KTR directed the Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Municipal Commissioner P Pravinya to coordinate with the retired director (op) of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) P Ravi Kumar to find a solution for the frequent glitches in the distribution system.

The trio along with other GWMC officials inspected the filter beds on Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) on Tuesday. They discussed at length about the problems in the water distribution system and the possible solutions to mitigate them.

It's learnt that the urban local body (ULB) has been facing hiccups in the distribution system for a long time. As a result, the denizens have been facing a huge problem in getting the drinking water. Some of the perennial problems pertaining to the distribution system were low water pressure, glitches in valves and leakages in the pipelines. These apart, the GWMC is yet to ensure drinking water supply to the merged villages.

The Mayor said that Ravi Kumar and other officials will inspect several colonies in the GWMC limits and note down the problems faced by the residents. Later, they will find a suitable solution, she added. GWMC SE Praveen Kumar, Public Health EEs BL Srinivas Rao, Raj Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Des Narender, Santhosh Babu, Ravi Kumar, Sarangam, Ravinder and Ravi Kiran were among others present.