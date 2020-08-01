Warangal: Get KMC's Coronavirus facility ready in 10 days, says Collector M Haritha

Warangal: In tune with the State government's instructions, the 250-bed super-speciality hospital on the premises of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) campus is being readied to accommodate coronavirus patients, Warangal Urban District In-charge Collector M Haritha said. The Collector inspected the hospital on Saturday.

To deal with the increasing number of coronavirus cases, the State government which wants to convert the super-speciality hospital into Covid-19 treatment facility, had sanctioned Rs 12 crore a couple of days ago.

She asked the officials to ensure facilities such as oxygen, ventilators and isolation wards as quickly as possible and told the officials to ready the hospital within 10 days. As of now, 120 of the 250 beds are ready-to-occupy.

"Covid-19 suspects can have Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) at their nearest primary health centres (PHCs) in the district. We are advising people to prefer home quarantine.

However, those who experience difficulty can be accommodated in government quarantine centres," Haritha said. She said that the GWMC has been entrusted with the responsibility of cremating the victims who died of Covid-19. She was accompanied by KMC Principal S Sandhya and MGM Hospital in-charge Superintendent Nagarjuna Reddy.