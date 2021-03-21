Warangal graduates' MLC elect Palla Rajeshwar Reddy profile
Palla Rajeshwar Reddy Biography, Education: Dr Palla Rajeshwar Reddy who had served as MLC from graduates' constituency earlier and as the chairman of Rythu Samanvaya Samithi has obtained Ph.D in Physics from Osmania University.
Name: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy
Age: 51
Birth Place: Warangal Urban
Nationality: Indian
Residence: Jubilee Hills
Professional career: Educationalist
Political career: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy's first attempt in politics for Lok Sabha was a failure. He was elected to the legislative council from the Graduates Constituency in 2015 and since then, he was playing an important role in the TRS party. He was defeated by Sukender Reddy in 2014 election. Rajeshwar Reddy served was the party in-charge for the by-election won by TRS candidate by majority of over 43,000 votes. In 2019, he was appointed as the chairman of Telangana Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi.
Cases: No cases were registered against him
Assets and liabilities: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy owns assets worth Rs 18,73,94,547 and liabilities of Rs 2,49,21,804.