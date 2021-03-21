Warangal graduates' MLC elect Palla Rajeshwar Reddy profile

Dr Palla Rajeshwar Reddy who had served as MLC from graduates' constituency earlier and as the chairman of Rythu Samanvaya Samithi has obtained Ph.D in Physics from Osmania University. He won the Dr Tamahanker Memorial Prize for his best research paper in 1996 by Magnetic Society of India.



Name: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy



Age: 51

Birth Place: Warangal Urban

Nationality: Indian

Residence: Jubilee Hills

Education: PhD in Physics from Osmania University

Professional career: Educationalist

Political career: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy's first attempt in politics for Lok Sabha was a failure. He was elected to the legislative council from the Graduates Constituency in 2015 and since then, he was playing an important role in the TRS party. He was defeated by Sukender Reddy in 2014 election. Rajeshwar Reddy served was the party in-charge for the by-election won by TRS candidate by majority of over 43,000 votes. In 2019, he was appointed as the chairman of Telangana Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi.

Cases: No cases were registered against him

Assets and liabilities: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy owns assets worth Rs 18,73,94,547 and liabilities of Rs 2,49,21,804.