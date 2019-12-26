Warangal: Jana Vignana Vedika provides filters to view solar eclipse

Warangal: The Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) committee on Thursday provided solar filters and telescopes facilitating the denizens to watch annular solar eclipse here.



JVV vice-president Dr D Prabhakara Chary said that the programme was organised as part of Suryotsavam, aimed at propagating scientific temper among the youth. "Even though the sky was cloudy for better part of the morning, denizens were able to catch the glimpse of eclipse after 10 am," he said.

MGM hospital ENT Professor Dr P Parashuram who took part in the programme said that one must protect their eyes by using solar safe filters as the ultra-violet rays produced by the sun can damage our eyes. Protective eyewear must always be used while viewing an eclipse. JVV president and NIT Warangal Prof Y Anjaneyulu, JVV executive members including general Secretary K B Dharma Prakash, Dr M Ramulu, K Mogili, M Yerranna, M Umamaheswara Rao, B Swamy, K Prathap and Satyanarayana were among others present.