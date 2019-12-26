Warangal: Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science get new Dean of R&D

Warangal: Prof P Niranjan, Computer Science & Engineering (CSE), has been nominated as the Dean, Research & Development (R&D). He received the orders from Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science (KITS), Warangal, Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy. Prof Niranjan joined in the institute in 1997 and served as Head department of CSE for about a decade. He has been a member in Governing Body of KITSW since 2013. He is instrumental in taking care of institute website, college management software, campus networking and conduction of prestigious online examinations like GATE, JEE, TSPSC, etc.



He authored four textbooks in Computer Science & Engineering and published 55 research papers in various reputed international journals and conferences. He also filed two patents in field of Internet of Things (IOT). He received grants from AICTE and DST to organise Faculty Development Programmes and technical workshops for the benefit of faculty as well as student community. He is also research supervisor for Kakatiya University, KL University and Mewar University. Presently he is guiding five research scholars.