Warangal limps back to normalcy

Warangal: Slowly but surely, the erstwhile Warangal district is inching towards safety with 27 out of the 36 persons recuperating from the clutches of deadly coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

While Warangal Rural District has remained Green Zone without a single case of Covid-19 so far, Mahabubabad and Mulugu districts, which currently have no active positive cases are set to catch up the former. But for the Tablighi Jamaat, a religious event held in Nizamuddin, Delhi, in mid-March, it would have been a different story altogether as far as the spread of coronavirus is concerned in Warangal Urban district. Once that outbreak came to fore with as many as 25 persons, who attended Tablighi Jamaat, were tested positive for coronavirus in a single day on April 3, it looked like that the pandemic coronavirus would assume dangerous proportions as all the infected are from thickly-populated localities of the city.

However, almost all the throat swab and blood samples collected from the primary contacts of the Covid-19 positives tested negative. Even though two minors – one in Purigutta Thanda in the city and another one in Errabelli Thanda under Velair mandal - were tested positive, thereafter, it was a huge sigh of relief for the Urban district administration which has been putting in a fabulous effort to contain the spread of coronavirus disease.



"As many as 22 of the total 27 coronavirus patients of Warangal Urban district who were treated at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad got cured and discharged. Another two to three patients are expected to be discharged in a couple of days or so," the district medical and health officials said. The authorities also declared that the nine of family members of the Errabelli Thanda boy, the latest Covid-19 victim, were tested negative.

Mahabubabad and Mulugu districts are breathing free as they now have no active coronavirus case. The lone case in Mahabubabad and two cases in Mulugu district have been discharged from the Gandhi Hospital. The government is likely to declare both the districts as green zones.

On the other hand, all the three patients of a single family from Bhupalpally are undergoing treatment. Two of the three Covid-19 positives belonging to Jangaon district have already been discharged while the other one is undergoing treatment.