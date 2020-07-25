Warangal: Maoist bandh evokes poor response

Warangal: The bandh call given by the CPI-Maoists failed to evoke much response in the erstwhile Warangal district which shares border with the insurgent-hit Chhattisgarh and parts of Maharashtra.

It may be mentioned here that the outlawed group called upon the people to observe a bandh pressing with the demand for the release of revolutionary poet Varavara Rao and others.

In a statement released in the name of top Maoist leader Jagan, he demanded the government to release Varavara Rao and others who were jailed for their alleged involvement in Bheema Koregaon incidents. This apart, he also demanded the release of all political prisoners aged above 60 years and withdrawal of greyhound units from the Dandakaranya region, the hotbed of Naxal movement.

With the security forces lined up all over the region, there was no effect of bandh on business establishments in Eturnagaram, Mangapet, Kannaigudem and Tadvai mandals in Mulugu district. However, business establishments remained closed in Wajedu, Venkatapuram, Mahamutharam, Palimela, Mahadevpur, Malhar, Tekumatla, Ghanpur and Chityal mandals.

Meanwhile, the security forces are on high alert across erstwhile Warangal especially in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts to avoid any untoward incident. The police also intensified vehicle checking to keep a tab on the infiltration of Maoists into the State.