Warangal: Maoists look to capitalise on Podu issue

Warangal: The uneasy calm is back in the tribal backwoods abutting either side of river Godavari invariably ahead of CPI-Maoist Martyrs' week (July 28 to August 3).

Although it's a customary phenomenon for the ultras to observe Martyrs' week every year in memory of the Naxalite movement founder Charu Mazumdar during this time, what alarms the cops was the renewed resolve of the outlawed group that wants to try tooth and nail to regain its foothold in Telangana which remained elusive for them for the last few years.

The reported game plan of the Maoists is to gain the support of adivasis who have been unhappy with the State over the Podu land issue. In a strategic move, the Maoists entrusted one of its top leaders Mylaram Adellu alias Bhaskar with the responsibility of wooing the tribals. It's learnt that Bhaskar who carries a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head, is well versed with the forest routes and adivasi lingos such as Gond.

Well aware of the Maoists' strategy, the DGP M Mahender Reddy who recently inspected the districts that share border with Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, had appealed to the locals not to cooperate with the left wing extremism (LWE) as it is likely to affect the development in the State.

On the other hand, police intensified counter-insurgency operations to continue their sway over the region. Even though they have kept an eye on all the transit facilities including ferry points, what worries is the recent interstate migrant movement across the border caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The authorities had been doubting that ultras might have moved across the border under the guise of migrant workers.

The Officer on special duty (Maoist operations), Mulugu, K Suresh Kumar said that rural folk are no more sympathetic towards the Maoists. "The tribals are vexed with the activities of naxals. The Adivasis feel that they were denied education, healthcare and other welfare benefits provided by the government due to the presence of Maoists.

The anti-wave against the Maoists was also increased with the latter taking away the essentials from the adivasis, distributed by the NGOs during the lockdown," Suresh said.