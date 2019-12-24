Warangal MetroNeo: Green signal for Metro Rail project in historic city of Kakatiya's

If everything goes well, the Metro Rail will take its ride in the historic city of Warangal. The bureaucracy is focusing on the Metro Neo Rail proposals that will be built to connect Tri-Cities, Kazipet, Hanamakonda and Warangal. Minister of State for Urban Development and IT, KTR, recently met with the Metro officials on the Warangal Metro Rail Project. Hyderabad Metro and HMDA officials visited Warangal at the directives of Minister KTR. Metro Rail proposals, DPR manufacturing and other issues were reviewed by officials.

Since Warangal city is expanding day by day and with inadequate RTC buses, People are increasingly using autos and own vehicles. The government has decided to start the metro rail project in Warangal, the largest city in Telangana, after Hyderabad. HMDA Transport Head Vijayalakshmi and HMDA Deputy Director SK Sinha along with Ajit Reddy, the head of HMDA's Transport Plan, conducted the field study last week and identified the facilities and flexibility along the Kazipet Railway Station to Petrol Pump, Hanmakonda Chowrasta, Mulugu Road, MGM Center, Pochamma Maidan, Kashibugga, Venkatrama Junction to Warangal Railway Station, from thence to Warangal Station Road.

HMDA officials have revealed details of the Metro project through PowerPoint Presentation. The Union Urban Development Ministry and the Maharashtra government have jointly launched the Metro project in Nashik recently. The Central and State Governments will need 50:50 funding for the New Metro Neo project.

He also said that 60 per cent of the funds can be borrowed from public, private partnership (PPP) systems and global financial institutions. The remaining 40 per cent of funds are to be spent by the Central and State Governments. Government Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar said that the Metro project should be prepared to keep the population and road congestion in view.

The proposed metro line for the connects the route between Kazipet Railway Station and Warangal Railway station passing through Fatimanagar, Subedari, Nakkalagutta, Ambedkar Junction, Petrol Pump, Hanmakonda Chowrasta, Mulugu Road, MGM, Pochammaidan, Kashibugga, Venkatrama Junction.

The locals are welcoming the move as there is traffic congestion in the district with an increase in population.