Warangal MGM to get more COVID-19 beds

Warangal: The authorities are in a huddle to ensure another 150 beds in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) exclusively for the Covid-19 patients. The Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu who inspected the hospital on Monday told the MGMH Superintendent K Nagarjuna Reddy to ready the beds along with oxygen and ventilators facilities. It may be mentioned here that the Covid-19 High Power Committee which recently visited the MGMH had suggested the administration setting up 90 beds in the old surgical ward and 60 in the fever ward. The authorities are in a huddle to ensure another 150 beds in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital () exclusively for thepatients. The Warangal Urban District Collectorwho inspected the hospital on Monday told the MGMH Superintendent K Nagarjuna Reddy to ready the beds along with oxygen and ventilators facilities. It may be mentioned here that the Covid-19 High Power Committee which recently visited the MGMH had suggested the administration setting up 90 beds in the old surgical ward and 60 in the fever ward.

Responding to the Superintendent's request, the Collector assured him of granting permission for the additional liquid oxygen plant in the hospital.

Later, the Collector also inspected the PMSSY Super-speciality hospital coming up at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC). He told the officials to speed up the works of super-speciality hospital which is now designated for Covid-19 treatment. Referring to the Rs 12 crore sanctioned by the State Government, he said that there is no dearth of funds for completing the work on PMSSY hospital. DM&HO Dr Lalitha Devi, KMC Principal S Sandhya and DSO Dr Krishna Rao were among others present.