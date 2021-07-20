Warangal: More land for super-speciality hospital

Warangal: The upcoming multi super-speciality hospital in Warangal will be on par with the world's best, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Conducting a review meeting along with the Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar here on Monday, he said that the government is committed to establishing the super-speciality hospital with all facilities with an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crore.

"As of now, 56 acres are available for the construction of the hospital. However, in view of future needs, the government has decided to acquire a few more acres," Errabelli said, directing the officials to look after it.

He said that they have plans to acquire land from MGM Hospital, Eye Hospital, Auto Nagar and Industrial Estate areas, in addition to the Warangal Central Prison. The minister told the officials to conduct a comprehensive survey in this regard.

He said that the world class hospital will have all the specialization departments to cater to the healthcare needs of the people in the region. Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar and DRO Vasu Chandra were among others present.

In a statement, the minister welcomed the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's decision to implement the 'Telangana Dalit Bandhu,' aimed at Dalit empowerment, in Huzurabad Assembly constituency in Karimnagar district on a pilot basis. "It shows the CM's commitment towards eradicating poverty among the Scheduled Castes," Errabelli said.